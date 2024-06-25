Alexander Otto Sells 384,663 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,577,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,727,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,049,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $2,745,158.12.
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,194,969.60.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83.
- On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,287.68.
SITE Centers Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 779,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,623. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.88.
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of SITE Centers
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SITC
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SITE Centers
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.