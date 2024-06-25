Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,530 shares of company stock worth $46,536,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

