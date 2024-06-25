AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a jun 24 dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.