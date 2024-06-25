Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 205.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.72. 2,310,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,290. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average is $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

