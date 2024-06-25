Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $16.79 on Friday. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Afya will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
