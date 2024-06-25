Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.79. 1,284,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

