Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 330,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,638 shares of company stock valued at $115,205,996 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

META traded up $11.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.60. 12,085,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,564,148. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

