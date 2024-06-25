Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of AVTE opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $41,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,239 in the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

