aelf (ELF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.14 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $268.28 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000691 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,164,456 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

