ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Trading Up 3.1%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 557,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
ADOMANI Trading Up 3.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.
ADOMANI Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADOMANI
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.