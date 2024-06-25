Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $607.67.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $524.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.66 and a 200-day moving average of $536.63. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

