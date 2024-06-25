Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $527.85. 712,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,732. The company has a market capitalization of $236.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.66 and its 200 day moving average is $536.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

