Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,273 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 12.5% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

ADBE traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $525.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.66 and a 200-day moving average of $536.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

