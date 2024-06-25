Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Adient traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 140122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Insider Transactions at Adient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 201.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $135,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adient by 41,090.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.