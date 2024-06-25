Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.09.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $307.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.09. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.