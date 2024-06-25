Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.26 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

