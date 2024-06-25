611 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 91.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth $513,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 311,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,301. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

