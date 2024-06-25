360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In other 360 Capital Group news, insider Tony Pitt bought 967,649 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$590,265.89 ($393,510.59). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,835,169 shares of company stock worth $2,412,306. 42.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

