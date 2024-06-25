269 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.05. 9,185,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,833,211. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day moving average is $200.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

