2,254 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AY. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 418,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

