170 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $11,582,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.58. The stock had a trading volume of 257,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,862. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $273.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,415 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.