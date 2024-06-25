1,634 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,066. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

