1,616 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.20. 1,303,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

