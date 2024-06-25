11,980 Shares in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 530,227 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,606 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 608,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 372.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

