1,183 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.41.

Celanese Stock Up 1.5 %

CE stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $139.04. 1,006,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

