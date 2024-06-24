Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

