Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 3.2%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.85. 18,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 795,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $752.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

