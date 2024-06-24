XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

XPO stock opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

