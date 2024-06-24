WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.76

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 54891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $937.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,656,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,073,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

