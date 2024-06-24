WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives $10.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on WT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WT

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,291,000. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,908,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 516,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.