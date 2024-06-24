White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 9,382 shares.The stock last traded at $1,842.44 and had previously closed at $1,829.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,773.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,690.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

