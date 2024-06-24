WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $366.80 million and $1.64 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 961,804,509 coins and its circulating supply is 363,583,329 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 961,740,776.2484173 with 363,516,320.3642515 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.01197679 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,691,631.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.