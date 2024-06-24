Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $9.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

CXM opened at $8.73 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,985 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

