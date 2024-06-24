Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.7 %

TPX opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

