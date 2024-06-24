Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.42.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

