VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VICI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $460,431,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.