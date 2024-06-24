Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.8% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.68. 1,497,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The company has a market cap of $403.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

