Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

