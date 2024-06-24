Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

