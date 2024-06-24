Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Southland Equity Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $500.43. 6,930,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

