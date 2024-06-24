Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $231.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,133. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average is $225.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

