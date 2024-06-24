Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.55

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.55 and last traded at $120.49, with a volume of 31176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

