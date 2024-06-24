Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 2.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.68. 80,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,382. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

