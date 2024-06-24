VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 1,103,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 856,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 193,888 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,182. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

