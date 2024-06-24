Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Reduced by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,128,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

