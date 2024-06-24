Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 7.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 3,263,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,197,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho dropped their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Get Upstart alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Upstart

Upstart Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,490.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,610 shares of company stock worth $5,455,273. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,529,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.