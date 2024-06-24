United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.22.

Shares of UTHR opened at $316.04 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $317.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total value of $1,033,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,728 shares of company stock worth $36,072,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 119.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

