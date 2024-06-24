UBS Group Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $61.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.81.

General Motors stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

