TrueFi Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $151.97 million and approximately $34.11 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,049,181 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,142,049,180.926387 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12627167 USD and is down -12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $27,649,618.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

