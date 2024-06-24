Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,340 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.97. 2,732,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,128. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.